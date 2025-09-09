Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Sells 7,540 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October $POCT

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October comprises about 0.9% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 162,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 320,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 180,559 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 8.3%

BATS:POCT opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

