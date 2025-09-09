Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Sells 3,093 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $34,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $704.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $710.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $687.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $615.69.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

