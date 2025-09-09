Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 21,137 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately72% compared to the average volume of 12,289 call options.
Bitfarms Trading Up 9.8%
BITF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,139,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,803,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 3.50.
Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 35.09%.The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bitfarms will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on BITF. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jones Trading began coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Bitfarms
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bitfarms
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Joby’s Stock Is Quiet, But a Storm of Catalysts Is Brewing
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Mortgage Pressures Ease, 3 Stocks to Rally on Lower Rates
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Take the Money and Run: Strategy Stock Looks Tapped Out
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.