Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 21,137 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately72% compared to the average volume of 12,289 call options.

Bitfarms Trading Up 9.8%

BITF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,139,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,803,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 3.50.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 35.09%.The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bitfarms will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bitfarms by 40.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,234,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,810 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bitfarms by 70.0% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,364,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677,425 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Bitfarms by 28.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,493,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bitfarms by 52.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 125,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BITF. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jones Trading began coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

