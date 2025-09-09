Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Trading Up 43.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) were up 43.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 1,132,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 910% from the average daily volume of 112,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$11.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.64.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

