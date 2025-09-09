Standard Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Standard Family Office LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.0% of Standard Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in CVS Health by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 281.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.89.

CVS Health Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.05. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

