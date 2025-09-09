Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $54.43, with a volume of 40494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URNM. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,563,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 567,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 272,594 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,771,000. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 3,595.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 179,750 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 99.5% during the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 227,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares during the period.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

