Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $720.0667.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd.

NYSE SPOT opened at $718.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $694.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $646.60. The company has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a PE ratio of 174.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $322.35 and a 12 month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 36.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 38.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 238.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

