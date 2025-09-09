Spire Inc. $SR Stock Position Lifted by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Spire comprises 1.3% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Spire worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Spire by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Spire by 3.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Spire by 21.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Spire by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE:SR opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.41.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 target price on Spire and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

