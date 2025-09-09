SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $249.22 and last traded at $249.46, with a volume of 252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.59.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.12 and its 200 day moving average is $217.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $747,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

