SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF $BWX Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 544.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,516 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.59% of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 350,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 110,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BWX opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

