Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Stock Price Up 40% – Time to Buy?

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 40% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,160,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 299,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Up 40.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$11.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

