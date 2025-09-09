Smith Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 1,943 Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Smith Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 165.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 984.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $122.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $137.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.