Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $1.16. Sino Biopharmaceutical shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 100 shares.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Trading Up 17.3%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines, including anlotinib hydrochloride capsules under Focus V brand, penpulimab injection under Annike brand, efbemalenograstin alfa injection under Yilishu brand, pomalidomide capsules under Anyue brand, bevacizumab injection under Anbeisi brand, rituximab injection under Delituo brand, and trastuzumab for injection under Saituo brand; liver disease medications, such as magnesium isoglycyrrhizinate injection under Tianqing Ganmei brand and entecavir dispersible tablets under Runzhong brand; and respiratory system medicines comprising budesonide suspension for inhalation under Tianqing suchang brand and colistimethate sodium for injection under Tianyun brand.

