Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Shoulder Innovations to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Shoulder Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoulder Innovations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of SI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 109,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. Shoulder Innovations has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

In related news, Director Casey M. Tansey purchased 40,000 shares of Shoulder Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 47,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,990. This trade represents a 521.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde purchased 100,000 shares of Shoulder Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 2,380,482 shares in the company, valued at $35,707,230. This represents a 4.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 778,382 shares of company stock worth $11,675,730 in the last quarter.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market. We currently offer advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of our ecosystem, which we designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain.

