Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Drops By 22.5%

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 337,700 shares, adeclineof22.5% from the July 31st total of 435,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of URTY stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.15. 480,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,801. ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $68.23. The company has a market cap of $412.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78.

Get ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Variant Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 36,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $4,052,000. MFG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 104,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 70,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.