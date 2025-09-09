Short Interest in Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Rises By 31.7%

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 303,500 shares, agrowthof31.7% from the July 31st total of 230,500 shares. Approximately7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Trading Down 6.0%

NASDAQ:KAVL traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. 55,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,003. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

Get Kaival Brands Innovations Group alerts:

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.