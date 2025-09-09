Short Interest in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Drops By 19.4%

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,200 shares, adropof19.4% from the July 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 148,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,873.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 40,131 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $131.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.64. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.24 and a 12 month high of $136.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

