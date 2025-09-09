Short Interest in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Decreases By 34.9%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,220,000 shares, adecreaseof34.9% from the July 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 913,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently,3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently,3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 913,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Intapp Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of INTA stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. Intapp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.92, a P/E/G ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intapp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intapp news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,922.25. This represents a 21.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 19,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $837,974.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,598,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,411,398.50. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,649 shares of company stock worth $4,224,079. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 610.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Intapp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price objective on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTA

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.