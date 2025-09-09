Short Interest in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Expands By 32.6%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,300,000 shares, anincreaseof32.6% from the July 31st total of 980,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 350,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,975. The firm has a market cap of $252.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 4.38. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GUSH. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter.
About Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
