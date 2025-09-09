Short Interest in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Rises By 34.6%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,960,000 shares, anincreaseof34.6% from the July 31st total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently,13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently,13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Healy purchased 2,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.56 per share, with a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 50,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,971.68. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 3,261 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $250,086.09. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,329.73. This trade represents a 26.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Crocs by 2,659.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,003,000 after buying an additional 1,627,190 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,678,000 after buying an additional 53,916 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Crocs by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,180,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,551,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crocs by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,076 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Crocs by 21.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,686,000 after purchasing an additional 192,860 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CROX traded down $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. Crocs has a 52 week low of $73.76 and a 52 week high of $151.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Crocs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

