Short Interest in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Declines By 25.0%

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 435,400 shares, adeclineof25.0% from the July 31st total of 580,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 435,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John G. Nestor sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $178,580.62. Following the sale, the director owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,859.57. This trade represents a 47.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 7,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 88,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,806.25. The trade was a 8.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,011.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 271.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ CGBD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 65,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,638. Carlyle Secured Lending has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $699.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.53 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 29.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

