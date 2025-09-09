Short Interest in Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Increases By 31.1%

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 560,900 shares, agrowthof31.1% from the July 31st total of 428,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently,2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently,2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARM. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised Carisma Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARM Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.48% of Carisma Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

CARM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. 1,251,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,352,751. Carisma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

