Short Interest in Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Increases By 31.1%

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARMGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 560,900 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the July 31st total of 428,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company's stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARM. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised Carisma Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carisma Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARMFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.48% of Carisma Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Carisma Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5%

CARM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. 1,251,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,352,751. Carisma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

About Carisma Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

Featured Articles

