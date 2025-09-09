Short Interest in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Declines By 20.3%

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 489,200 shares, adropof20.3% from the July 31st total of 613,800 shares. Approximately2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Calavo Growers Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. 75,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,096. The company has a market cap of $490.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $30.02.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 1.50%.The company had revenue of $190.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,770,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 106,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $11,364,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 94,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVGW

About Calavo Growers

(Get Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.