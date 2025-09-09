Short Interest in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Declines By 20.3%

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 489,200 shares, adropof20.3% from the July 31st total of 613,800 shares. Approximately2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Calavo Growers Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. 75,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,096. The company has a market cap of $490.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $30.02.
Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 1.50%.The company had revenue of $190.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
About Calavo Growers
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.
