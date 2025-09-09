Short Interest in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Increases By 34.6%

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 265,900 shares, agrowthof34.6% from the July 31st total of 197,600 shares. Currently,3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently,3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Bassett Furniture Industries has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of BSET traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. 5,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,403. The stock has a market cap of $144.04 million, a PE ratio of 57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.03 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.76%.During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.86%.

Insider Activity at Bassett Furniture Industries

In related news, SVP John E. Bassett III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $37,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 50,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,124.16. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth $83,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Further Reading

