Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Decreases By 32.5%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,589,800 shares, adeclineof32.5% from the July 31st total of 2,353,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Report on APYRF
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.6%
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- What NVIDIA’s Big Bet on Rival Quantinuum Means for D-Wave Stock
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Poised to Shine in the Next Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.