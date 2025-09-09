Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Decreases By 32.5%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,589,800 shares, adeclineof32.5% from the July 31st total of 2,353,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APYRF

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.6%

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.