Short Interest in AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON) Decreases By 22.6%

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 254,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the July 31st total of 328,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 697,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AEON Biopharma Stock Down 5.0%

AEON stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.71. AEON Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $115.57.

Institutional Trading of AEON Biopharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AEON Biopharma stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,400 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of AEON Biopharma worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEON Biopharma Company Profile

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine, as well as develops ABP-450 for the treatment of gastroparesis and posttraumatic stress disorder.

