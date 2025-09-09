Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Critical Contrast

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Sezzle has a beta of 9.04, indicating that its stock price is 804% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLocal has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sezzle and DLocal”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sezzle $271.13 million 11.04 $78.52 million $2.92 30.14 DLocal $745.97 million 5.11 $120.42 million $0.48 27.83

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than Sezzle. DLocal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sezzle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sezzle and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sezzle 28.13% 102.90% 34.75% DLocal 16.90% 36.85% 14.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Sezzle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of Sezzle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of DLocal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sezzle and DLocal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sezzle 0 0 3 0 3.00 DLocal 0 5 4 1 2.60

Sezzle currently has a consensus price target of $124.33, suggesting a potential upside of 41.29%. DLocal has a consensus price target of $13.73, suggesting a potential upside of 2.79%. Given Sezzle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sezzle is more favorable than DLocal.

Summary

Sezzle beats DLocal on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks. In addition, the company provides Sezzle Virtual Card that allows consumers to access the Sezzle Platform in the form of close-end installment loans and shop with merchants that are not integrated with Sezzle; Sezzle Anywhere, a paid subscription service that allows consumers to use their Sezzle Virtual Card at any merchant online or in-store; Sezzle Premium, a paid subscription service that allows its consumers to access large, non-integrated premium merchants; and Sezzle Up, an opt-in feature of the Sezzle Platform. Further, it offers Long-Term Lending through collaboration with third-party lenders and Product Innovation. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods. It also provides pay-out solution used for merchants to scale pay-out operations. In addition, the company offers dLocal for Platforms, an end-to-end payment solution that offers a range of services to help platforms manage payments. It serves its products to commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, SaaS, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, and gaming and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

