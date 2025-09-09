Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after buying an additional 4,768,521 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,310,000 after buying an additional 978,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,552,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,768,000 after buying an additional 77,456 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,337,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,126,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,626,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,017 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

