Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $906,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 393.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $202.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.76 and its 200-day moving average is $191.80. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

