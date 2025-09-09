Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $290.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

