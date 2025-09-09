Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,058,000 after buying an additional 1,718,299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,856,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,697,000 after buying an additional 472,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,576,000 after buying an additional 1,110,990 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,046,000 after buying an additional 987,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,299,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,544,000 after buying an additional 490,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

