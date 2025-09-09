SCS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,046,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $451.83 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $454.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $439.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

