SCS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Chubb Limited $CB

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Chubb Price Performance
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CB
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Why These Banking Stocks Could Soar on Rate Cuts
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- What NVIDIA’s Big Bet on Rival Quantinuum Means for D-Wave Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.