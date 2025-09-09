SCS Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 301,780 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 301,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,438,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.