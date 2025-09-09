Scientech Research LLC Invests $737,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,801 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $154.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $155.05.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

