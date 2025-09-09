Samsara (NYSE:IOT) & Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Head to Head Survey

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Arteris has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Samsara has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Arteris and Samsara, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 0 3 0 3.00 Samsara 0 7 8 0 2.53

Earnings and Valuation

Arteris presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.62%. Samsara has a consensus target price of $49.38, suggesting a potential upside of 19.21%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than Samsara.

This table compares Arteris and Samsara”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris $57.72 million 6.35 -$33.64 million ($0.82) -10.48 Samsara $1.25 billion 18.88 -$154.91 million ($0.16) -258.91

Arteris has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Samsara. Samsara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arteris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arteris and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris -52.41% -8,546.17% -31.56% Samsara -6.16% -7.80% -4.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Arteris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of Arteris shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of Samsara shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Samsara beats Arteris on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arteris



Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC and FlexWay silicon-proven interconnect IP products; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; and CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product. The company also offers SIA products comprising Magillem Connectivity that shortens and streamlines the SoC integration process; and Magillem Registers and CSRCompiler that addresses hardware-software integration challenges for SoCs. The company serves semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, hyperscale system houses, semiconductor design houses, and other producers of electronic systems. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Samsara



Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy. Its applications include video-based safety that enables customers to build a safety program and protect their teams with AI-enabled video; vehicle telematics which provides visibility into real-time vehicle location and diagnostics with GPS tracking, routing and dispatch, fuel efficiency management, electric vehicle usage and charge planning, preventative maintenance, and insights to manage fuel and energy costs; and mobile apps and workflows that improves productivity for frontline workers and enables regulatory compliance for workers to see upcoming jobs, capture electronic documents, perform maintenance inspections, maintain compliance logs, and message with back-office administration. The company also provides equipment monitoring which offers visibility and management of unpowered and powered assets, ranging from generators and compressors to heavy construction equipment and trailers to improve operating efficiency, prevent unplanned downtime, and avoid critical safety and compliance issues; and site visibility that provides remote visibility into sites to improve onsite security, safety, and incident response times. It serves transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, healthcare and education, manufacturing, food and beverage, and other industries, as well as government. Samsara Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

