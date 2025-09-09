SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.39, but opened at $19.72. SailPoint shares last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 3,545,136 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SailPoint in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SailPoint from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SailPoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

SailPoint Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. SailPoint’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.050-0.06 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of SailPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of SailPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SailPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

SailPoint Company Profile

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

