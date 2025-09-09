SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.52% from the stock’s current price.

SAIL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SailPoint from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens raised SailPoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SailPoint from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SailPoint in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

SailPoint stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. SailPoint has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.050-0.06 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in SailPoint by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in SailPoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SailPoint by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

