S Squared Technology LLC Sells 130,000 Shares of Power Solutions International, Inc. $PSIX

S Squared Technology LLC lessened its position in Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Power Solutions International accounts for 2.1% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in Power Solutions International were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,086,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,008,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,104,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Solutions International by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Power Solutions International

In related news, CFO Xun Li sold 8,000 shares of Power Solutions International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $738,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 221 shares in the company, valued at $20,411.56. This trade represents a 97.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Constantine Xykis sold 26,005 shares of Power Solutions International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $2,492,579.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,805.90. The trade was a 76.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,175 shares of company stock worth $11,307,078 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Solutions International Price Performance

Power Solutions International stock opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $121.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 136.57%. The company had revenue of $191.91 million during the quarter.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

