S Squared Technology LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Kaltura, Inc. $KLTR

S Squared Technology LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 893,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kaltura by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 10.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaltura by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kaltura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kaltura news, CFO John N. Doherty sold 38,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $56,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,441,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,222.40. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

KLTR opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $237.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Kaltura, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Kaltura from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

