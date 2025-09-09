S Squared Technology LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Kaltura, Inc. $KLTR

S Squared Technology LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 893,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kaltura by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 10.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaltura by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kaltura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kaltura news, CFO John N. Doherty sold 38,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $56,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,441,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,222.40. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.
Kaltura Trading Up 5.5%
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Kaltura from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.
View Our Latest Stock Report on KLTR
About Kaltura
Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kaltura
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- What NVIDIA’s Big Bet on Rival Quantinuum Means for D-Wave Stock
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Poised to Shine in the Next Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.