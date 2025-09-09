S Squared Technology LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Gaia, Inc. $GAIA

S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Gaia makes up 1.4% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 2.88% of Gaia worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Gaia by 17.2% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gaia by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in Gaia by 8.6% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Gaia in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gaia by 16.9% in the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. Gaia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $6.53.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

