Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Shares Up 50% – Here’s Why

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 315,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 139,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of C$9.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

