RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,919 Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,919 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.1%

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $108.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.17%.The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.