Rivermont Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Rivermont Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,670 shares during the quarter. Everus Construction Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rivermont Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Everus Construction Group worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 295.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Everus Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of ECG opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 23.17. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $90.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $921.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 5.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Everus Construction Group from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Everus Construction Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Everus Construction Group Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

