Rivermont Capital Management LP Buys 64,402 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Rivermont Capital Management LP raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,402 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 7.6% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rivermont Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $17,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $88.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SSNC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

