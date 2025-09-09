Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.94. Rezolve AI shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 13,149,968 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RZLV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

Rezolve AI Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Rezolve AI

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter worth about $1,650,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve AI Company Profile

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

