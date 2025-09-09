Reviewing Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) and Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) and Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Crimson Wine Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 0 1 6 3 3.20 Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus price target of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.11%. Given Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is more favorable than Crimson Wine Group.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Crimson Wine Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $59.77 billion 1.79 $5.86 billion $3.56 16.72 Crimson Wine Group $72.99 million 1.50 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Crimson Wine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 12.16% 16.21% 6.99% Crimson Wine Group 0.41% 0.16% 0.13%

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV beats Crimson Wine Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company operates in North America, Middle America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

About Crimson Wine Group

(Get Free Report)

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services. The company sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. It offers wines to distributors, as well as directly to consumers through wine club memberships and direct phone calls, as well as its website, third-party websites, and other online sales. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.