Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 268.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $227.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.60 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Wall Street Zen cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

