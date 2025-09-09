Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Down 19.3% in August

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 106,500 shares, adecreaseof19.3% from the July 31st total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Repsol Stock Performance

REPYY stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. Repsol has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $17.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.91 billion. Repsol had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Repsol will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.4554 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 313.0%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REPYY shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Repsol from a “reduce” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REPYY

Repsol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.