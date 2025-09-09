Rep. Josh Gottheimer Purchases Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA). In a filing disclosed on September 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Natera stock on August 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) on 8/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 8/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 8/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 8/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 7/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 7/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) on 7/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 7/14/2025.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of Natera stock opened at $167.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of -87.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.72. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.62 and a 52-week high of $183.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $851,722.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 169,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,683,814. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $719,480.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,628.48. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,423 shares of company stock worth $8,459,656. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Natera by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Natera by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Natera by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Natera by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

